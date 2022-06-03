SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 142,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

