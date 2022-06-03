Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CRO Luca Lazzaron Sells 21,440 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Luca Lazzaron sold 19,380 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $265,506.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 933 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $12,866.07.

CXM stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

