SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $995.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.08. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 276,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 374,608 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.