Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.22 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $404.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

