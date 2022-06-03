Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,741. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Spire Global by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.