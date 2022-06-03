Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.96 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXSY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($191.04) to £131.20 ($165.99) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($170.80) to £132 ($167.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5932 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.