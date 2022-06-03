SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Volume Hits $496.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $171,439.84 and approximately $496.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,564.98 or 0.99914433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00198145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00091421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00115945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00189462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.