SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,799,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 796,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,552,538. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

