SparkPoint Fuel 1-Day Volume Hits $113,102.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $83,384.46 and approximately $113,102.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

