Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) CAO Lori L. Colvin Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SWX opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,735,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

