Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,659 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,099,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $52,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 77.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the airline’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 90.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 270.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

