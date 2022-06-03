Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Buys $39,550.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 9,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,851. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,203,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Source Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Source Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

