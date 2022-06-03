Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Buys $39,550.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $39,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. 9,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,851. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.
Source Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
