SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 3.8%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 3,909,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,595,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SOS by 1,652.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.