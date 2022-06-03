Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CAO Lindsay R. Bourg Sells 6,796 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $95,076.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $325,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SOI opened at $13.93 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,886,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,626,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 463,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 70.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 980,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

