Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $125.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.7872 dividend. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

