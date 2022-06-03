SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $1.02

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. SnowSwap has a market cap of $475,036.76 and approximately $33,458.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

