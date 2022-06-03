Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.93.

SNMRF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snam from €4.70 ($5.05) to €4.75 ($5.11) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$5.60 on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

