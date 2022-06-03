Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,058,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SMORF opened at 2.16 on Friday. Smoore International has a 52 week low of 2.10 and a 52 week high of 5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.23.
Smoore International Company Profile (Get Rating)
