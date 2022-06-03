Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.55

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and traded as low as $18.66. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 40,574 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

