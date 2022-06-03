SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVRU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000.

Shares of SILVERspac stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. SILVERspac Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.08.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

