Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $536.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 309,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

