Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGHT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $81,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

