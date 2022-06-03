SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 1,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

SCBGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded SIG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SIG Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get SIG Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.