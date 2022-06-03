Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) versus Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Critical Review

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shore Community Bank and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 30.67% 9.83% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Amerant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $368.46 million 2.71 $112.92 million $3.09 9.45

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Shore Community Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Community Bank (Get Rating)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

