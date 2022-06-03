Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Glantus (LON:GLAN)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON GLAN opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Monday. Glantus has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.24).

Glantus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glantus Holdings plc provides accounts payable automation and analytics solutions worldwide. It offers Active AP Discovery, Intelligent AP Automation, Advanced AP Analytics, Glantus Data Platform, Invoice Processing, Statement Reconciliation solutions for sales, account management, project delivery, and customer support.

