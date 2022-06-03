Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.29. 5,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,602. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

