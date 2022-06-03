SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $93,829.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,485.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.85 or 0.05982666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00211526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00621499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.48 or 0.00651076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00073543 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004421 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

