Shadows Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Shadows has a total market cap of $351,673.17 and approximately $18,017.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.71 or 1.00010337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

