ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $81,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,083,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of NOW opened at $504.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 458.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.87 and a 200-day moving average of $554.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

