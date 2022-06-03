ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

NOW stock traded up $29.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,419. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.91, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.39 and a 200 day moving average of $556.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.