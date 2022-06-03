SEI Investments (SEIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 22nd

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

