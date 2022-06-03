Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.