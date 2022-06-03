Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

