Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $142-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

Samsara stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

