Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

