Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $185.59. 214,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,607. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 179.63, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.80.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $157,485,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $63,484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

