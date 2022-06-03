SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $735,157.77 and $202,884.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,516.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00615889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00183978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

