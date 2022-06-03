Ryan Victor Berrett Sells 13,198 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total value of C$257,854.61.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.88. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

