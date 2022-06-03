Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.30 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) to report $455.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.13 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 447,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,265. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.