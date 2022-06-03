Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to report $455.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.13 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 447,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,265. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

