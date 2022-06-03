Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells $491,026.58 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $21.83.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on RSI. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.
About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
