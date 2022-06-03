Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Sells $491,026.58 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

