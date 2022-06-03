RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $30,479.99 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,479.99 or 0.99778078 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $96.09 million and $32,601.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

