Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $40,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,373 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 109,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,726 shares of company stock worth $21,108,284 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

