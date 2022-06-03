Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Points.com alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of 176.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth about $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.