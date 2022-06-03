Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

RKH stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.30. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.40 ($0.14).

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

