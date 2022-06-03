Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock.
RKH stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £36.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.30. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.40 ($0.14).
