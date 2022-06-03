RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $67.98. 2,029,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,649. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.15. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,214. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.