Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -24.53% 2.92% 1.22% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.65%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Web Blockchain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $844.96 million 0.56 -$177.18 million ($1.37) -2.28 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controller and network transformation products. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. It also provides multiple solutions for VoIP, VoLTE, VoNR, and UC&C in network, on-premises, or via the telco cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport to support and enable technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, legacy NTR, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. It also provides advanced analytics solutions and next generation products that provides cloud-native and streaming analytics platform for networks and subscribers. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

