RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH stock opened at $301.94 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.72.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

