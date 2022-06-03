RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 15,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,043,690 shares.The stock last traded at $307.35 and had previously closed at $301.94.

The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.33.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 1,843.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 494.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $2,568,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.14.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

