Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

REXR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

