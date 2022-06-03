Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $31.03

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $29.81. Revolve Group shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 2,284 shares traded.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,294. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

